Honour has made every Indian very proud: PM on Golden Globe win for 'RRR' track

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the RRR team after its hit track Naatu Naatu won a Golden Globe award and said the prestigious honour had made every Indian proud.The song from the blockbuster film bagged the best original song-motion picture trophy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:14 IST
The song from the blockbuster film bagged the 'best original song-motion picture' trophy. It is the first Indian production to win a Golden Globe. ''A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie . This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud,'' the prime minister tweeted.

Replying to the PM's post, film's director SS Rajamouli said: ''We are honoured Sir… Thank you very much.'' Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, ''Naatu Naatu'' has been a rage ever since the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-fronted ''RRR'' last March.

Keeravaani said it was a proud moment for the team to be felicitated by the prime minister after the Golden Globe win.

''Thank You very much sir. Feeling very proud receiving your wishes along with the award !!'' the music director wrote on the microblogging site. In his response, Ram Charan said: ''Thanks a lot Modi Ji ! Honored.'' ''Thank you Sir. Honoured,'' added Jr NTR. ''Naatu Naatu” is also on the Oscar shortlist along with 14 other songs. ''RRR'' follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. At the Golden Globe Awards, the movie was also nominated in the best picture-non English category but lost to ''Argentina, 1985''.

