Ex-Vice Prez, film personalities greet team 'RRR' over Golden Globes win

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, super star Rajinikanth, veteran Telugu star Chiranjeevi and several other celebrities on Wednesday congratulated musician M M Keeravani and other team members of the blockbuster movie 'RRR' for clinching the Golden Globes award in the best original song category for the track 'Naatu Naatu'. Taking to twitter to congratulate the team over its win, Naidu said, ''Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song!'' Rajinikanth said Keeravani and 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli made the Indian film industry proud.

''THANK YOU Keeravani and Rajamouli for making us proud and bringing home the Golden Globe for Indian cinema,'' he tweeted.

Chiranjeevi, whose son Ram Charan played the lead role alongside Jr NTR in 'RRR', described the global recognition of the film as a 'historic achievement.' ''What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow,'' he tweeted.

''Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you!,'' Chiranjeevi said.

Top Telugu star Nagarjuna also congratulated Keeravani and his team for the feat. ''Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR on the way to the oscars now,'' Nagarjuna said on twitter.

The 'Naatu Naatu' song was penned by seasoned Telugu lyricist Chandra Bose, while it was choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

Saying that he did not expect the Golden Globe award to the song, Chandra Bose thanked Rajamouli and Keeravani for giving him the opportunity to pen the track.

Rahul Sipligunj, one of the singers, said he, as someone who was born and grew up at Dhoolpet in the old city of Hyderabad, is elated as his name is heard at the Golden Globes awards event.

The Telugu number “Naatu Naatu” is composed by Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

