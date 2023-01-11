Left Menu

'Banshees,' 'Fabelmans' follow Globes success with SAG nominations

Actors form the largest group that will vote for the Academy Awards. Winners are scheduled to be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, two weeks ahead of the Oscars. The show will be streamed live on Netflix Inc's YouTube channel.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:10 IST
'Banshees,' 'Fabelmans' follow Globes success with SAG nominations

Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin," two big winners at the Golden Globes, were nominated on Wednesday for the top movie honor at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The films will compete for best movie cast with "Women Talking," "Babylon" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once." "Banshees" and "Everything Everywhere" led all movies with five SAG nominations each.

The awards are voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union and are closely watched as indicators of which movies will fare well at the Oscars ceremony in March. Actors form the largest group that will vote for the Academy Awards. Winners are scheduled to be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, two weeks ahead of the Oscars. The show will be streamed live on Netflix Inc's YouTube channel.

