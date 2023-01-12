Influential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78, family says
Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 04:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 04:18 IST
Jeff Beck, the influential genre-bending English guitarist who rose to fame with the Yardbirds before later embarking on a solo career, has died at the age of 78, his family announced on Instagram on Wednesday.
He passed away on Tuesday, the family said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
