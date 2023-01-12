Left Menu

Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

The verdict is mixed so far for Spare. New York Times critic Alexandra Jacob called the book, and its author, all over the map emotionally as well as physically, at times frank and funny and at other times consumed by Harrys anger at the British press.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 12-01-2023 05:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 05:06 IST
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for ''Spare'' have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company.

Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose ''Becoming'' needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.

The sales figures for ''Spare'' include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom.

'''Spare' is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can truly come to understand Prince Harry through his own words,'' Gina Centrello, President and Publisher of the Random House Group, said in a statement.

''Looking at these extraordinary first day sales, readers clearly agree, Spare' is a book that demands to be read, and it is a book we are proud to publish.'' One of the most highly anticipated memoirs in recent times, ''Spare'' is Harry's highly personal and intimate account of his life in the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Michelle Obama's memoir has since sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, its sales holding up over time in part because of highly favourable reviews. The verdict is mixed so far for ''Spare.'' New York Times critic Alexandra Jacob called the book, and its author, ''all over the map — emotionally as well as physically,'' at times ''frank and funny'' and at other times consumed by Harry's anger at the British press. In The Washington Post, Louis Bayard found ''Spare'' to be ''good-natured, rancorous, humorous, self-righteous, self-deprecating, long-winded. And every so often, bewildering.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global
4
How did life’s raw ingredients get to Earth? NASA scientists simulate cosmic evolution to find out

How did life’s raw ingredients get to Earth? NASA scientists simulate cosmic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023