Craig Doyle's 'Grown-ish' to return for another season, deets inside

Yara Shahidi and Emily Arlook starrer sitcom series 'Grown-ish' has received the green light Freedom, the show is all set for another season with Craig Doyle as the showrunner on the new season.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:41 IST
Still from 'Grown-ish'. (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Yara Shahidi and Emily Arlook starrer sitcom series 'Grown-ish' has received the green light Freedom, the show is all set for another season with Craig Doyle as the showrunner on the new season. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly, who took over as co-showrunners of the sitcom entering its fifth and current season, are replaced as showrunners of the 'Black-ish' spinoff by Doyle. Doyle has worked on the programme since its inception, initially as a co-executive producer and then, in Season 2, as an executive producer. Other projects he has worked on include 'Family Tools', 'The Great Indoors', 'Black-ish' and 'The Great Indoors'. CAA, Lit Entertainment Group, and Yorn Levine Barnes are his agents.

The second half of the fifth season of 'Grown-ish' premieres on January 18 at 10.30 p.m. ET/PT, and it will be available for streaming the following day, on Hulu. In Season 5, fellow 'Black-ish' alum Marcus Scribner joined the show, as he returned to play Andre Johnson Jr. The show now follows him throughout his first year at Cal U. The focus had previously been on Yara Shahidi's character Zoey Johnson. The show also features Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Shahidi, and Scribner. According to Variety, together with Larry Wilmore, 'Black-ish' creator Kenya Barris ideated and conceptualised the show. Along with Alexander, Lilly, Doyle, Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok, Barris serves as an executive producer.

The renewal comes after the series finale of 'Black-ish' aired on ABC in April 2022. ABC also aired the prequel series 'Mixed-ish' for two seasons, and it was previously reported that another spinoff titled 'Old-ish' was in the works, focusing on the characters of Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis. However, the last project is currently considered inactive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

