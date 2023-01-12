Entertainment News Roundup: Influential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78, family says; Universal Music CEO Grainge decries spam music on streaming platforms and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Influential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78, family says

Jeff Beck, the influential, genre-bending English guitarist who rose to fame with The Yardbirds before later embarking on a solo career, has died at the age of 78, his family announced on social media on Wednesday. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, the family said.

Universal Music CEO Grainge decries spam music on streaming platforms

Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge on Wednesday lamented the increasing use of short, low-quality music clips on streaming music platforms, saying they undermine the experience of fans and are aimed at evading royalty payments to artists. Universal is the largest record label.

'Banshees,' 'Fabelmans' follow Globes honors with SAG nods

Steven Spielberg's drama "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin," two big winners at Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony, were nominated on Wednesday for the top movie honor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The films will compete for best movie cast with "Women Talking," "Babylon" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Disney, activist investor Peltz gird for fight over board seat

Walt Disney Co and billionaire Nelson Peltz are squaring off for a boardroom battle after the home of Mickey Mouse denied the prominent activist investor a seat on its board. Peltz, who co-founded Trian Fund Management, asked to join the Disney board after criticizing the company for bungling its succession planning, overspending on 21st Century Fox and handing "over-the-top" compensation packages to its CEO.

Golden Globes audience shrinks from last show in 2021

About 6.3 million viewers watched the return of the Golden Globes on Comcast Corp's NBC network, according to ratings data released on Wednesday, a roughly 9% drop from the last televised ceremony two years ago. In 2021, 6.9 million people tuned in to the Hollywood awards show. The Globes were not televised last year because of a diversity and ethics scandal at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on the winners.

A Minute With: R&B singer H.E.R. inspired to see women grab guitars

American singer-songwriter H.E.R., whose Grammy-winning hit "I Can't Breathe" became an anthem of the Black Lives Matter movement, says she is still amazed at the power of music to inspire, and likes to see young women of color pick up guitars. Fresh from starring as Belle in a tribute to "Beauty and the Beast" for Disney, she has her big-screen film debut coming up in the musical "The Color Purple" - based on the Alice Walker novel that made stars of Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey when it was last filmed by Steven Spielberg in the 1980s.

Diversity takes center stage at Golden Globes seeking redemption

Following two years of criticism for its lack of diverse membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday wasted no time putting the controversy in the spotlight. Host and comedian Jerrod Carmichael opened his monologue with a blunt assessment: that he was there because "I'm Black."

Netflix to live-stream Screen Actors Guild Awards

Netflix Inc will live-stream the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards beginning in 2024, as it explores bringing live programming to its service. The streaming giant stepped in to carry the SAG Awards, which had lost its broadcast home on cable networks TNT and TBS. Netflix will stream this year's ceremony on its YouTube Channel and, next year, stream the awards show to subscribers via Netflix's service.

Factbox-Golden Globes 2023: full list of winners

Hollywood gathered Tuesday for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season. After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer - the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022, but did broadcast it for its 80th anniversary. The following is the full list of winners:

'Fabelmans,' 'Banshees' win top awards as Hollywood re-embraces Golden Globes

"The Fabelmans," Steven Spielberg's movie inspired by his teen years, and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" landed the top movie awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday as Hollywood returned to a show that had been knocked off television by scandal. "The Fabelmans" was named best movie drama at the star-studded ceremony in Beverly Hills. "Banshees of Inisherin," the story of feuding friends on an Irish island, won best movie musical or comedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)