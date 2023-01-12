Left Menu

This Unique World Record was Made at 'Jaipur Dog Show 2023' World's Largest Cake Made for Stray Dogs

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India NewsVoir Pinkcity set an example by making the worlds largest cake for stray dogs. This was witnessed at the KCI Championship Show at Jaipur Dog Show 2023, where the super fun day was spent with the dogs in different activities. This whole cake was distributed among the street dogs of Jaipur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 10:55 IST
This Unique World Record was Made at 'Jaipur Dog Show 2023' World's Largest Cake Made for Stray Dogs
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) Pinkcity set an example by making the world's largest cake for stray dogs. To raise awareness about stray dogs, a 160 kg cake was made in the shape of a bone. This was witnessed at the KCI Championship Show at Jaipur Dog Show 2023, where the super fun day was spent with the dogs in different activities. During the show, two world records came out from the city of Jaipur where Chef Mayank Gopalia and Arbind Sharma of Oven The Bakery prepared a 160 kg cake in 8 hours. Peanut butter and eggs were added keeping in mind the good diet of street dogs. This whole cake was distributed among the street dogs of Jaipur. Through this, people were made aware that stray dogs also deserve the same love as breed dogs. Mayank Gopalia thanked the organiser of the event Jagdish Chandra and the Secretary of Canal Club of India Rajasthan Chapter Viren Sharma for this initiative. The championship was judged by Tomonori Aizawa of Japan and Simon Sim of the Philippines. This was the first time that international judges attended a dog show in Rajasthan. Dogs from many states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat participated in the show. In the competition, the judges give marks based on the dog's walk, jump, height and conformation. Many unique breeds like Siberian Husky, American Akita, French Bulldog, Shitzu, and Toy Pom were included in the show. Amid many fun activities, the dog squad show of Rajasthan Police took place, and the dog of Rajasthan Police showed surprising feats. Whereas the children made a drawing on dog cruelty. A large number of free adoption also took place during the events. For Hindi press release, please click here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023