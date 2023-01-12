Cyrus Sahukar, Shenaz Treasury to host new season of ‘It Happens Only in India’ for Nat Geo

Cyrus Sahukar and Shenaz Tresury will explore short, distinctive stories from across India in National Geographic's new season of ''It Happens Only in India''.

The show, set to premiere on January 15, hopes to bring viewers closer to the culture, heritage and marvels of the country.

The series will introduce viewers to the PM Museum, Gatka – a traditional martial art form, Floating Post Office, Pamban Bridge, Wazwan, Hanle Observatory, Kathakali amongst others. The 10-part series will also showcase inspiring stories of talented innovators like – Mangoman of India, Plogman of India, and Mumbra girls amongst others. “'It Happens only in India' is one of our extremely popular series – having witnessed immense love and appreciation and for the coming season, we are bringing brand new stories from all corners of our country – each unique and distinctive in their own way. We will have Cyrus & Shenaz who will be seen adding in their own their charm and humour to the narratives, making it a compelling watch for our viewers,” said a National Geographic spokesperson.

Shahukar said the show has been a ''wonderful experience''.

“Our country is full of surprises and I have always been intrigued by the many fascinating tales India has to offer. It Happens Only in India has been a wonderful experience and gave me an opportunity to be a part of the beautiful, unique stories of our country and share them with viewers in my own style,” said Cyrus Sahukar Treasury, who has done movies such as ''Delhi Belly'' and ''Main Aur Mr Right'', said she has always been a travel enthusiast and loves exploring new cultures and places around the world.

'''It Happens Only in India' is where I travel around our incredible country showcasing the depth of stories that our own country has to offer and bring them in my own narrative style. I am really excited to have this show on National Geographic,” said Treasury. BK BK

