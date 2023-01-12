Biopic of Ferruccio Lamborghini to release on Lionsgate Play in India

''Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend'', based on the life of the iconic Italian entrepreneur Ferruccio Lamborghini, will premiere in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play on Friday.

Written and directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco, the sports drama film is billed as an exploration of the man behind the unparalleled genius of the automobile industry.

Featuring ''Prison Break'' star Frank Grillo in the title role, ''Lamborghini'' is a must-watch for collectors, sports enthusiasts and car aficionados.

When one chases a dream, there is always a price to be paid, said Moresco about the film.

''What's it like to be someone who thinks differently than everyone else and then has the courage to act on those instincts and ideas? And what is the price paid for being someone who sees things differently as Ferruccio did. This much I did understand,'' the writer-filmmaker said in a statement.

Through ''Lamborghini'', Moresco said he tried to examine and understand the entrepreneur from the inside out.

''To try to understand what drove him to chase a dream that only he saw and what was the price paid for the chasing of that dream... If after watching the movie you get a sense of what it might've been like to be Ferruccio Lamborghini then I thank you for watching and I'm happy that we explored this world together,'' he added.

The film also stars Gabriel Byrne as Lamborghini's bitter rival Enzo Ferrari and Mira Sorvino as Annita, Lamborghini's second wife.

