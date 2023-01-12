Left Menu

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said a powerful India can never be a threat to the world as its cultural values do not allow it to think in terms of dominating over others.The Governor inaugurated the International Youth Summit India-2023 organised here as part of National Youth Day and G-20 Presidency of India....Everybody in the world can rest assured that a powerful India can be only of help to other countries, to humanity.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-01-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 14:28 IST
A powerful India can never be a threat to the world, says Kerala Governor
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo/KeralaRajbhavanwebsite) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said a powerful India can never be a threat to the world as its cultural values do not allow it to think in terms of dominating over others.

The Governor inaugurated the International Youth Summit India-2023 organised here as part of National Youth Day and G-20 Presidency of India.

''...Everybody in the world can rest assured that a powerful India can be only of help to other countries, to humanity. A powerful India can never become a threat to anybody in the world. Never...Because our cultural values do not allow us to think in terms of dominating over others,'' Khan told the gathering.

He said one can enjoy the freedom of pursuing their belief but no right to impose it on others.

''I have every freedom, every right to pursue my belief. But I have no right to try to impose my belief on others. That is the basic salient features of the Indian civilisation,'' Khan said.

At the summit, also attended by the representatives of the youth from various other countries, the Governor expressed hope that those who are pursuing their education in India would become ambassadors of Indian culture and way of life in their respective countries.

