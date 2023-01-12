Left Menu

Thiruvabharanam procession sets off for Sabarimala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-01-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:33 IST
Thiruvabharanam procession sets off for Sabarimala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of people witnessed the auspicious 'Thiruvabharana ghoshayathra', the procession carrying sacred jewellery to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, as it set off from a shrine in Pandalam here on Thursday.

The jewels, to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa on the day of auspicious 'Makaravilakku' festival on January 14, were taken to the hill temple accompanied by a large number of devotees.

Keeping with decades-old tradition, the 'thiruvabharanam' was shifted from the strong room of Srambickal Palace in Pandalam to the adjoining Valiyakoickal Sastha temple, early in the morning for the devotees to have darshan.

Representatives of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex temple body, received the jewels from the palace authorities and took it to the Sastha temple, where large number of devotees thronged to have a glimpse of it and offer prayers.

After the customary rituals and poojas amid ''Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa'' chants, the sacred jewels were kept in wooden boxes and then taken to Sabarimala by a dedicated group of people.

Headed by Kulathinal Gangadharan Pillai, who has been conducting this ritual for over six decades, the group would walk by foot for three days carrying the boxes on their heads to reach Sabarimala.

Though a representative of the Pandalam royal family used to escort the procession with a ceremonial sword, no one could take part this time due to a death in the family.

After halting at several temples on the route and accepting the reception of devotees, the procession would reach Sannidhanam (Sabarimala temple complex) on January 14 evening.

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu, assisted by Melsanthi would adorn the deity with the jewellery prior to the deeparadhana on the day.

The state government deployed heavy security for the procession, which carries the sacred jewels of Lord Ayyappa.

Apart from the dedicated team, hundreds of devotees with 'irumudikettu' (holy bag consisting offerings to the deity) are also part of the procession.

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023