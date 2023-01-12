Hope ‘Shehzada’ crosses Rs 200 crore-mark: Kartik Aaryan

Left Menu

Updated: 12-01-2023 18:46 IST
Calling “Shehzada” a “family mass entertainer”, actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday said he hopes the upcoming film crosses the Rs 200 crore milestone at the box office.

Aaryan, whose “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” was among the handful hit films to come out of Bollywood in 2022, said the success of the movie will also be beneficial for the industry.

“I'm grateful for people coming and watching my films in theatres and I hope the same thing happens with this film and with my future films, too. I hope ‘Shehzada’ crosses the Rs 200 crore-mark. ''I'll be very happy and the industry would also benefit. It's a total family mass entertainer. So, I hope families come in large numbers,” the actor, who has turned producer with ''Shehzada'', told reporters here.

Aaryan was speaking at the trailer launch of the film. “Shehzada”, directed by Rohit Dhawan, reunites Aaryan with his “Luka Chuppi” co-star Kriti Sanon. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill, the movie is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2020 Telugu action drama ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'' starring Allu Arjun.

Kumar, who had produced “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, said he hopes ''Shehzada'' crosses the earnings of last year's Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy.

“We'll definitely break the record of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. That was a complete family entertainer, this is an even bigger family entertainer, and people are loving such films. This has everything: family, action, comedy, music. So, it's sure to break 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (box office)'s record.” Allu Aravind, ''Shehzada'' co-producer and father of ''Pushpa: The Rise'' star Allu Arjun, said he was impressed by Aaryan's work in the film. ''I have a long association with Bhushan and it's always been a fruitful one. When I saw the first rushes of our hero (Kartik), I was flat,” he added.

Sanon said she loved working with Aaryan as they look good on screen together.

“I love working with him, he's always very supportive. He's a friend, someone I'm extremely comfortable with. As entertaining an experience as the film itself, and we look very good together, don't we?” Dhawan said Aaryan and Sanon had performed beyond his expectations.

“These two have given all that a director can ask for from his actors. Kartik has given his blood, sweat, literally everything, which you will eventually see. It's not an easy film for an actor to do,” added the director. ''Shehzada'' will hit the screens on February 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

