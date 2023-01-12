President Murmu greets citizens on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pongal

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Pongal, and wished that the festivals bind different communities in the bonds of love, harmony and affection.

Murmu has greeted her fellow citizens on the eve of Lohri (January 13) Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Pongal (January 14), a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

''These festivals are symbols of India's unity in diversity and are the carriers of our culture. They are celebrated in various forms in different regions but their aim is to strengthen the spirit of social harmony and brotherhood. We also express our gratitude to nature by celebrating these festivals,'' she said.

''I wish all these festivals bind different communities of India in the bonds of love, harmony and affection and bring happiness and prosperity to all,'' the president said.

''On the auspicious occasion of the festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal, I convey my greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen living in India and abroad,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)