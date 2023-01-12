Left Menu

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to lead Tyler Perry's 'Six Triple Eight'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:35 IST
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to lead Tyler Perry's 'Six Triple Eight'
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned filmmaker Tyler Perry has tapped the likes of Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey, and Susan Sarandon to headline his upcoming Netflix film ''Six Triple Eight''.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie is based on the true story about a World War II battalion led by women of the Black community that proved key to the American war effort.

Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves, Jeante Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Gregg Sulkin, and Dean Norris also round out the cast of ''Six Triple Eight''.

Perry also wrote the script of the project based on Kevin M Hymel's article in the WWII History Magazine.

Washington serves as the executive producer of the movie on which the production is underway.

''Six Triple Eight'' is Perry's fourth film for Netflix after ''A Fall From Grace'', ''A Madea Homecoming'', and ''A Jazzman's Blues''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023