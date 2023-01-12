Makar Sankranti: Mumbai cops ban nylon kite strings; cite accidents, injuries, environment hazards

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, a festival associated with flying of kites, the Mumbai police on Thursday issued an order banning the use, sale and storage of 'manjha', nylon kite strings sometimes coated with powdered glass, due to injuries they cause.

The order will be in effect from January 12 to February 10, and violators will be charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

As per the order, extensive use of non-biodegradable synthetic thread as kite string causes accidents, injuries to wildlife, loss of life and damage to environment.

It is desirable to protect birds, which are getting extinct day by day and classified as rare and endangered species, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)