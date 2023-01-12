Left Menu

'Abbott Elementary' officially renewed for Season 3 after bagging Golden Globe

"Abbott Elementary" is scoring well! the show has officially been renewed for a third season at ABC after winning three awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including best TV comedy.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:23 IST
'Abbott Elementary' officially renewed for Season 3 after bagging Golden Globe
Still from 'Abbott Elementary' (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

"Abbott Elementary" is scoring well! the show has officially been renewed for a third season at ABC after winning three awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including best TV comedy. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the news was announced by Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, at the Television Critics Association's Winter 2023 press tour on Wednesday.

Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of the television series "Abbott Elementary," which is set in a public school in Philadelphia and centres on a group of teachers who are all determined to serve their pupils despite having varying degrees of experience and optimism. In addition to Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, Brunson plays the eager but naive second grade teacher Janine Teagues. Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, as well as Brunson, are executive producers. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television produced the series.

The Golden Globes presented to "Abbott Elementary" on Tuesday were best TV comedy, best TV comedy actress (Brunson), and best TV supporting actor (Williams). The series was nominated for seven categories at the Emmys in September 2021 and won three for comedy casting, comedy writing, and supporting comedy actress (Ralph). Additionally, the Screen Actors Guild nominated "Abbott Elementary" for best comedy ensemble and best comedic actress hours before the Season 3 renewal announcement (Brunson). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023