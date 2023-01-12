'Abbott Elementary' officially renewed for Season 3 after bagging Golden Globe

"Abbott Elementary" is scoring well! the show has officially been renewed for a third season at ABC after winning three awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including best TV comedy. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the news was announced by Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, at the Television Critics Association's Winter 2023 press tour on Wednesday.

Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of the television series "Abbott Elementary," which is set in a public school in Philadelphia and centres on a group of teachers who are all determined to serve their pupils despite having varying degrees of experience and optimism. In addition to Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, Brunson plays the eager but naive second grade teacher Janine Teagues. Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, as well as Brunson, are executive producers. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television produced the series.

The Golden Globes presented to "Abbott Elementary" on Tuesday were best TV comedy, best TV comedy actress (Brunson), and best TV supporting actor (Williams). The series was nominated for seven categories at the Emmys in September 2021 and won three for comedy casting, comedy writing, and supporting comedy actress (Ralph). Additionally, the Screen Actors Guild nominated "Abbott Elementary" for best comedy ensemble and best comedic actress hours before the Season 3 renewal announcement (Brunson). (ANI)

