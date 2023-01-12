Left Menu

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations

Nominations for this year's BRIT Awards are out and it is Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the way with four nods each. Announced via an online stream on Thursday, global pop star Styles and rock duo Wet Leg are both up for the coveted album of the year prize along with rap artist Stormzy, producer Fred again and pop rock band The 1975.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:24 IST
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations

Nominations for this year's BRIT Awards are out and it is Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the way with four nods each.

Announced via an online stream on Thursday, global pop star Styles and rock duo Wet Leg are both up for the coveted album of the year prize along with rap artist Stormzy, producer Fred again and pop rock band The 1975. Acts including rock band Arctic Monkeys, rapper Central Cee and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran have several nominations.

When it comes to international artist of the year, global stars Beyonce, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift will compete for the title. One prize that has already been revealed is the winner of the Rising Star award, which has gone to R&B group FLO.

The rest of the winners will be announced at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard on Feb. 11, 2023, at The O2 arena in London where there will also be performances from artists including Sam Smith, Kim Petras and Wet Leg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023