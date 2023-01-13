Entertainment News Roundup: Warner Bros Discovery rolls out first HBO Max price hike in U.S; Disney braces for boardroom battle and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

French publisher of Harry memoir prints 130,000 new copies

Strong orders for the French version of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir led Paris-based publishing house Fayard to print 130,000 extra copies only two days after the book went on sale, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. "This comes on top of the 210,000 copies initially printed," the spokesperson said, adding even more could be printed depending on orders.

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations

Nominations for this year's BRIT Awards are out and it is Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the way with four nods each.

Announced via an online stream on Thursday, global pop star Styles and rock duo Wet Leg are both up for the coveted album of the year prize along with rap artist Stormzy, producer Fred again and pop rock band The 1975.

Warner Bros Discovery rolls out first HBO Max price hike in U.S

Warner Bros Discovery Inc is raising HBO Max's ad-free subscription fee in the United States for the first time since the streaming service was launched in 2020, the TV network said on Thursday, sending its shares down 3%. Prices for the platform, currently streaming shows such as "The White Lotus" and "House of the Dragon", will rise by $1 to $15.99 plus taxes a month for U.S. subscribers.

Influential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78, family says

Jeff Beck, the influential, genre-bending English guitarist who rose to fame with The Yardbirds before later embarking on a solo career, has died at the age of 78, his family announced on social media on Wednesday. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, the family said.

'Banshees,' 'Fabelmans' follow Globes honors with SAG nods

Steven Spielberg's drama "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin," two big winners at Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony, were nominated on Wednesday for the top movie honor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The films will compete for best movie cast with "Women Talking," "Babylon" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"Lord of the Dance" Flatley treated for "aggressive" form of cancer

Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley has undergone surgery for an "aggressive" form of cancer and is under medical care, a statement on the "Lord of the Dance" creator's Instagram account said. Flatley, 64, rose to fame as a lead member of the "Riverdance" troupe, whose show-stopping performance at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest propelled Irish dancing into the global spotlight. He later opened his own "Lord of the Dance" show.

Disney, activist investor Peltz gird for fight over board seat

Walt Disney Co and billionaire Nelson Peltz are squaring off for a boardroom battle after the home of Mickey Mouse denied the prominent activist investor a seat on its board. Peltz, who co-founded Trian Fund Management, asked to join the Disney board after criticizing the company for bungling its succession planning, overspending on 21st Century Fox and handing "over-the-top" compensation packages to its CEO.

Comic book follows Brittney Griner from college hoops to Russian jail

From college hoops to a Russian jail cell, the life of basketball star Brittney Griner is being told in a new comic book from TidalWave Comics. Griner is part of the publisher's Female Force series that celebrates women with inspirational stories.

'Fabelmans,' 'Banshees' win top awards as Hollywood re-embraces Golden Globes

"The Fabelmans," Steven Spielberg's movie inspired by his teen years, and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" landed the top movie awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday as Hollywood returned to a show that had been knocked off television by scandal. "The Fabelmans" was named best movie drama at the star-studded ceremony in Beverly Hills. "Banshees of Inisherin," the story of feuding friends on an Irish island, won best movie musical or comedy.

