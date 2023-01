Entertainment News Roundup: French publisher of Harry memoir prints 130,000 new copies; James Cameron celebrated in Hollywood amid 'Avatar' success and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

French publisher of Harry memoir prints 130,000 new copies

Strong orders for the French version of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir led Paris-based publishing house Fayard to print 130,000 extra copies only two days after the book went on sale, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. "This comes on top of the 210,000 copies initially printed," the spokesperson said, adding even more could be printed depending on orders.

James Cameron celebrated in Hollywood amid 'Avatar' success

As "Avatar: The Way of Water" climbs the box office charts, director James Cameron stuck his hands and feet in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday to commemorate his contributions to the film business. Longtime collaborator Sigourney Weaver tricked Cameron and producer Jon Landau into going barefoot for the ceremony. Usually, honorees keep their shoes on.

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations

Nominations for this year's BRIT Awards are out and it is Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the way with four nods each.

Announced via an online stream on Thursday, global pop star Styles and rock duo Wet Leg are both up for the coveted album of the year prize along with rap artist Stormzy, producer Fred again and pop rock band The 1975.

Warner Bros Discovery rolls out first HBO Max price hike in U.S

Warner Bros Discovery Inc is raising HBO Max's ad-free subscription fee in the United States for the first time since the streaming service was launched in 2020, the TV network said on Thursday, sending its shares down 3%. Prices for the platform, currently streaming shows such as "The White Lotus" and "House of the Dragon", will rise by $1 to $15.99 plus taxes a month for U.S. subscribers.

HBO's 'The Last of Us' gives hope to video game adaptation market

The 2013 video game "The Last of Us" was a hit with critics and players thanks to a powerful narrative. Ten years later, that story is headed to television on HBO in what the industry hopes is a harbinger for artfully adapting video games to TV and film. "The Last of Us," created by video game developer Naughty Dog and published by Sony Entertainment, follows hardened survivor Joel and his young protege Ellie as they navigate a post-pandemic world fighting people and mutated creatures.

Influential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78, family says

Jeff Beck, the influential, genre-bending English guitarist who rose to fame with The Yardbirds before later embarking on a solo career, has died at the age of 78, his family announced on social media on Wednesday. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, the family said.

"Lord of the Dance" Flatley treated for "aggressive" form of cancer

Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley has undergone surgery for an "aggressive" form of cancer and is under medical care, a statement on the "Lord of the Dance" creator's Instagram account said. Flatley, 64, rose to fame as a lead member of the "Riverdance" troupe, whose show-stopping performance at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest propelled Irish dancing into the global spotlight. He later opened his own "Lord of the Dance" show.

Comic book follows Brittney Griner from college hoops to Russian jail

From college hoops to a Russian jail cell, the life of basketball star Brittney Griner is being told in a new comic book from TidalWave Comics. Griner is part of the publisher's Female Force series that celebrates women with inspirational stories.

Disney braces for a boardroom battle

Activist investor Nelson Peltz on Thursday bid for a seat on the board of Walt Disney Co, stirring the pot for what appears to be a boardroom battle brewing at the Magic Kingdom. This comes after company veteran Bob Iger returned to the helm at the Marvel-parent to help a push for profitability at its streaming business, Disney+.

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital, her mother said. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement.

