T-Series, Raaj Shaandilyaa teaming up for new films, series

Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa and Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series on Friday announced that they will be collaborating to produce multiple films and web shows. Shaandilya, who made his directorial debut with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ''Dream Girl'', will helm as well as co-produce different films and series across various genres, a press release stated.

The projects will be produced under the banner of Kumar’s T-Series, and Shaandilyaa and Vimal K Lahoti's Thinkink Pictures.

''We at T-Series are all set to usher fresh ideas, content and stories and what better way to collaborate with young minds like Raaj! He has a distinct style and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him abroad,'' Kumar said in a statement.

Shaandilyaa said the aim behind his collaboration with T-Series is to set standards and break new grounds. ''I am ecstatic to collaborate with visionary Bhushan Kumar who recognises pulse of the audiences and explore our shared love for filmmaking,'' he added.

