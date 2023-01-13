Left Menu

Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate first Lohri with Raha

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, on Friday, extended heartfelt wishes to her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and son Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate first Lohri with their daughter Raha.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 12:59 IST
Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate first Lohri with Raha
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, on Friday, extended heartfelt wishes to her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and son Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate the first Lohri with their daughter Raha. Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a picture on her story and wrote, "Happy first Lohri."

In the picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen holding their daughter, and a small football jersey hangs on the wall that reads "Raha" . The 'Brahmastra' couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6 last year.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year.

They tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu recently announced the wrap of her upcoming film 'Letters to Mr. Khanna'.

Alia, on the other hand, was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Ranbir will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

