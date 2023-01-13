Season two of Jeremy Allen White's 'The Bear' set for summer premiere in US

Actor Jeremy Allen White's hit comedy-drama show ''The Bear'' will return in the US with its season two in early summer.

Created by Christopher Storer, the FX-Hulu hit recently earned White a golden globe for 'Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy'.

FX Networks revealed the news on Thursday night on Twitter and also said the show's episode count has been increased from eight to 10. An exact premiere date has not been announced yet. ''The Bear'' follows Carmen ''Carmy'' Berzatto (White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family.

A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. Storer also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior.

Tyson Bidner is the producer of the series which is produced by FX Productions.

