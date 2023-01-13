Left Menu

Season two of Jeremy Allen White's 'The Bear' set for summer premiere in US

The Bear follows Carmen Carmy Berzatto White, a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop The Original Beef of Chicagoland after a heartbreaking death in his family.A world away from what hes used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brothers suicide.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-01-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 14:34 IST
Season two of Jeremy Allen White's 'The Bear' set for summer premiere in US
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jeremy Allen White's hit comedy-drama show ''The Bear'' will return in the US with its season two in early summer.

Created by Christopher Storer, the FX-Hulu hit recently earned White a golden globe for 'Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy'.

FX Networks revealed the news on Thursday night on Twitter and also said the show's episode count has been increased from eight to 10. An exact premiere date has not been announced yet. ''The Bear'' follows Carmen ''Carmy'' Berzatto (White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family.

A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. Storer also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior.

Tyson Bidner is the producer of the series which is produced by FX Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023