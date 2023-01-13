Exhibition explores sociopolitical themes of urbanisation, identity

A new visual arts exhibition, 'Poetics of Real and the Imagined', draws upon poetry, realism, and dreamscapes to explore contemporary sociopolitical notions of climate change, urbanisation, equality of opportunity and identity.

The art show, hosted by British Council here, features grantees from Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) across four decades: Anupam Roy, Pallavi Paul, Ranbir Kaleka, Ranjit Kandalgaonkar and Varunika Saraf.

Talking about the body of work on show, curator Latika Gupta said that the artists' creations communicate in a variety of media the connections between humans and history.

''...connections that are evident in day-to-day contemporary life, whether it be the experience of urbanity or ancestral and subsistence ties with the earth. The migrant body, the labouring body, and the trans body inhabit spaces in-between, navigating environments and lives in the global south that are undergoing rapid change while juggling questions of identity based on gender, language, and caste,'' Gupta said in a statement.

The five artists have showcased artworks heavy on themes of urbanisation, truth, gender identities and sociopolitical movements.

''This stunning exhibition...brings together some remarkable pieces of contemporary visual arts in different media highlighting the astonishing skills of Indian artists who have done their research in the UK with CWIT support.

''The exhibition eloquently explores global challenges of climate change, equality of opportunity and at times, the forbidding march of progress as it ‘holds the mirror up to life’ (as Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet) for modern audiences today,'' Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts, British Council India told PTI.

The exhibit is a part of the India/UK Together, Season of Culture - a programme of arts, english and education by British Council towards fulfilling its commitment for creating opportunities between the two countries.

Marking India's 75th anniversary of Independence, the Season of Culture will see a vast programme of creative collaboration, education and cultural exchange take place online, and in cities across both countries. The show will come to a close on March 2, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)