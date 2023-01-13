'Paan Singh Tomar' screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan dies at 61

Left Menu

Updated: 13-01-2023 15:04 IST
Sanjay Chouhan, the screenplay writer of critically-acclaimed movies such as ''Paan Singh Tomar'' and ''Sahib Biwi aur Gangster'', has died, his friend and filmmaker Avinash Das said on Friday.

The 61-year-old screenwriter, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, passed away at a hospital here on Thursday night.

''He died last night at the hospital at 11.30pm. He was admitted in hospital last month and was on a ventilator due to liver cirrhosis,'' Das told PTI.

Chouhan is survived by his wife and a daughter. His last rites were performed on Friday.

Formerly a journalist in Delhi, Chouhan started his career as a writer with Sony TV's crime drama show ''Bhanwar'' in the 1990s. He then wrote dialogues for Sudhir Mishra’s 2003 cult hit film ''Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi''.

His writing credits also include movies such as ''Dhoop'', ''Say Salaam India'', ''Right Yaaa Wrong'' and ''I Am Kalam''.

Several of Chouhan's industry colleagues paid tribute to the writer. Filmmaker Nilamadhab Panda said his directorial venture ''I Am Kalam'' will always remind the world about Chouhan's excellence. ''Your writing, your words will always stay with us. I Am Kalam will always remind the world what a delightful writer you were. Sanjay Bhai you left us too soon. my sincere condolences to family and friends #SanjayChauhan,'' he posted on Twitter. Writer Sanjeev K Jha of ''Jabariya Jodi'' fame said losing someone so special and gifted is terrible. ''Someone so special, gifted, gentle and genius can never be forgotten. Shri Sanjay Chauhan ji will be terribly missed. There was a time when we used to meet almost every day at Yari Road, Versova. My heartfelt condolences to the writer of Paan Singh Tomar,'' he tweeted. Actor Gulshan Devaiah and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also condoled the screenwriter's demise.

