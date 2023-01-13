Left Menu

Keerthy Suresh, Nani complete filming for Telugu movie 'Dasara'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:07 IST
Keerthy Suresh, Nani complete filming for Telugu movie 'Dasara'
Actors Keerthy Suresh and Nani have concluded shooting for their upcoming Telugu movie ''Dasara''.

Suresh, 30, shared the news on Instagram and posted photos from the sets of the film, including selfies with co-star Nani.

''Few films knock on your door and say - ‘Hey, I will be a feather in your cap’! That’s #Dasara for me. Love, Vennela #wrapup'' the National Award winner wrote in the caption.

''Jersey'' star Nani also posted about the shoot wrap on Instagram.

''An Epic called #DASARA is done. It’s a WRAP! This diamond will shine FOREVER'' the 38-year-old actor posted.

Set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Ramagundam's Godavarikhani of Telangana, ''Dasara'' is written and directed by debutante filmmaker Srikanth Odela.

The project is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri with music by Santhosh Narayanan. It will also feature actors Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Prakash Raj and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

