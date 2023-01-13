Book attempts to simplify Patanjali's yoga sutras

Author, musician and yoga practitioner Vasudev Murthy has come out with a new book in which he explains the purpose and meaning of yoga, going beyond the popular physical aspects and also shares the steps one need to master to gain more control over the mind and, in turn, daily life.

''Yoga Sutra Simplified: A Searching Adventure With Patanjali'', published by Jaico Books, has a foreword by Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, chairman of International Centre for Yoga Education and Research.

In his elaboration of Patanjali's 196 power-packed sutras, Murthy delves into life's fundamental questions.

He interprets Patanjali's deep insights, simplifying the complex Sanskrit sutras in layman's terms and answering pressing questions.

Patanjali wrote many sophisticated texts of great depth. The popular and hypnotising ''Nataraja Stotra'' is ascribed to him. He commented authoritatively on medicine and grammar too.

But the work he is particularly famous for is the ''Yogasutras'', a collection of extremely tight near-aphorisms, or sutras, referring to yoga.

Some say Patanjali lived about 2,500 years ago. ''In our lore, he is one of 18 siddhas, a term for perfected masters who were said to have achieved a high degree of physical and spiritual perfection. He wrote the Yogasutras, a magnificent classical text on yoga, which is a critical foundational piece of Indic culture and thought,'' Murthy writes. Patanjali's Yogasutras are divided into four sections or padas - Samadhi Pada which explains the gradual process of dissolving with the supreme and understanding the pitfalls and challenges along the way; Sadhana Pada which explains the first five of the eight disciplines needed to attain samadhi; Vibhuti Pada which expands on the last three of the eight disciplines; and Kaivalya Pada which explains the process of sublimation and profound concepts like time.

According to Murthy, the Yogasutras provide a clear direction on merging with the supreme. They also analyse the fickle mind in extraordinary detail and ought to be required reading for psychologists. ''Patanjali takes us comprehensively through every aspect of the experience of life and helps us make sense of it,'' he writes.

