Left Menu

Tunisha Sharma case: Court rejects bail plea of actor Sheezan Khan

A court in Maharashtras Palghar district on Friday rejected the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma.Additional Sessions Judge R D Deshpande refused to grant relief to the 28-year-old, who was arrested on December 25 and is now in judicial custody.Advocates Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai appeared for Khan before the Vasai court.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:57 IST
Tunisha Sharma case: Court rejects bail plea of actor Sheezan Khan
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan. (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday rejected the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma.

Additional Sessions Judge R D Deshpande refused to grant relief to the 28-year-old, who was arrested on December 25 and is now in judicial custody.

Advocates Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai appeared for Khan before the Vasai court. Advocate Tarun Sharma, who represented Tunisha's family, opposed bail to the actor, and told the court that Khan's mother was also involved in the matter. He had submitted an application to the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police commissioner to make Khan's mother a co-accused in the case, advocate Sharma further said. After hearing both sides, the court rejected Khan's bail plea. The detailed order is expected later. Sharma (21), who was acting in the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24, 2022. She was in a relationship with Khan but they broke up later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023