Emraan Hashmi teases fans about 'Selfiee' with latest post

Actor Emraan Hashmi, on Friday, teased his fans about his upcoming family film 'Selfiee' with a cryptic note. Taking to Instagram, Emraan shared an image on his story which he captioned, "Something is about to begin and its just around the corner #selfiee."

Soon after the actor shared the story, fans started speculating that the makers of the film 'Selfiee' will be soon unveiling the official trailer of the film. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

'Selfiee' is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Now, Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles for the remake. Filmmaker Raj Mehta has come on board to helm the project. It is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

Apart from 'Selfiee', it has been speculated that the 'Jannat 2' actor is going to portray a negative character opposite Salman Khan in Yash Raj Film's 'Tiger 3'. The official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Akshay, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'OMG: Oh My God 2', in an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)