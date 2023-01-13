Have always felt strong connection with India: Author Jeffrey Archer

Left Menu

Popular British novelist Jeffrey Archer, who has earned a legion of fan with his edge-of-the-seat thrillers, has said that it took several rejections for him to find out his god-gifted ability to tell stories.The author, during a virtual conversation with Barry O Brien on Thursday at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival here, stated that he has always felt a strong connection with India, where his books have found many takers over the years.There are multiple connections between your great country and ours.

Popular British novelist Jeffrey Archer, who has earned a legion of fan with his edge-of-the-seat thrillers, has said that it took several rejections for him to find out his ''god-gifted ability to tell stories''.

The author, during a virtual conversation with Barry O' Brien on Thursday at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival here, stated that he has always ''felt a strong connection with India'', where his books have found many takers over the years.

''There are multiple connections between your great country and ours. Indian authors write so well. I can name R K Narayanan, who wrote short stories. He was a magnificent writer,'' Archer, a former parliamentarian in the UK, noted.

Calling himself a ''failed politician'', the author said, ''I wanted to be the prime minister, and have a political life, but nothing worked in my favour. I faced bankruptcy. My manuscripts were rejected on occasions. But then I found out that I have a god-gifted ability to tell stories.'' A cricket aficionado, Archer maintained that VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar are some of his favourite players.

Asked to compare between Sachin Tendulkar and Don Bradman, he quipped, ''You cannot compare the two. They were greatest of their generations.'' The master storyteller, whose latest 'Next in Line' makes for a gripping read, said that he is in the process of writing his next book.

''I took time out today only to catch up with my friends in Kolkata,'' added the 82-year-old author, best known for his novels ‘Kane and Abel’ and ‘Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less’.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

