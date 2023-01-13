WOW ! SRK, Deepika learnt martial arts form 'Jujutsu' for 'Pathaan'

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have literally put their heart and soul into the making of 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release on January 25. On Friday, director Siddharth Anand revealed several secrets about Pathaan via a Rapid Fire video which YRF has dropped. In the clip, he revealed that the actors underwent rigorous training forms of combat including biking on ice and riding on top of trains. He also shared that the actors learnt Japanese martial arts form Jujutsu for the film

He also said that he loves stunts involving bikes but his favourite action sequence in the film is that happens atop a train. When asked to describe Shah Rukh, Deepika and John Abraham's character, Sidharth said SRK's Pathaan is "sexy', Deepika's character is "very sexy" and John's Jim is "too hot."

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's trailer which has garnered abundant love from the audience. The two-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Shah Rukh's character is introduced with dialogue, " Party Pathan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega." The trailer concluded on a "seeti maar" note as SRK said, "Ek soldier ye nahi puchta desh ne uske liye kya kiya, puchta hai, woh desh k liye kya kar sakta hai. Jai Hind."

'Pathaan' marks SRK's return to the silver screen after 4 years. SRK was last seen in 'Zero', which was released in 2018. (ANI)

