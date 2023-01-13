Left Menu

WOW ! SRK, Deepika learnt martial arts form 'Jujutsu' for 'Pathaan'

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have literally put their heart and soul into the making of 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release on January 25. The duo learnt Japanese martial arts 'Jujutsu' for the film.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:52 IST
WOW ! SRK, Deepika learnt martial arts form 'Jujutsu' for 'Pathaan'
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have literally put their heart and soul into the making of 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release on January 25. On Friday, director Siddharth Anand revealed several secrets about Pathaan via a Rapid Fire video which YRF has dropped. In the clip, he revealed that the actors underwent rigorous training forms of combat including biking on ice and riding on top of trains. He also shared that the actors learnt Japanese martial arts form Jujutsu for the film

He also said that he loves stunts involving bikes but his favourite action sequence in the film is that happens atop a train. When asked to describe Shah Rukh, Deepika and John Abraham's character, Sidharth said SRK's Pathaan is "sexy', Deepika's character is "very sexy" and John's Jim is "too hot."

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's trailer which has garnered abundant love from the audience. The two-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Shah Rukh's character is introduced with dialogue, " Party Pathan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega." The trailer concluded on a "seeti maar" note as SRK said, "Ek soldier ye nahi puchta desh ne uske liye kya kiya, puchta hai, woh desh k liye kya kar sakta hai. Jai Hind."

'Pathaan' marks SRK's return to the silver screen after 4 years. SRK was last seen in 'Zero', which was released in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023