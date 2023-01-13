PM Modi greets people on Lohri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the citizens of the country on the occasion of Lohri on Friday and wished that the festival would deepen the spirit of harmony in the society.

Lohri is traditionally celebrated in north India to mark the Rabi harvest.

''Have a wonderful Lohri! May this festival deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May there be happiness all around,'' Modi said in a tweet.

