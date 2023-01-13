Shweta Tripathi gets nostalgic as her film 'Haraamkhor' turns 6

It's a nostalgic day for actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma as her film 'Haraamkhor' clocked six years. In Shlok Sharma's debut feature Haraamkhor, Shweta plays 14-year-old Sandhya, who has an affair with her school teacher Shyam (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Recalling her experience working in the film, Shweta said, "Firsts are always special, after all.'Haraamkhor' was the beginning of many wonderful things in my life. With 'Haraamkhor' I went to my first international film festival which was at IFFLA (International Film Festival of Los Angeles) in LA. And I also won 'The Best Actor - Female' for Haraamkhor at IFFLA. It was while I was at Santa Barbara, after finishing the film festival, that I got a call from Neeraj (Neeraj Ghaywan) that 'Masaan' had been selected at the Cannes Film Festival." She also talked about her experience working with Nawazuddin and director Shlok Sharma.

"What I loved about working with Shlok is that he just lets you be. All the homework, all the discussions, all the conversations about how and what the graph will be, happen before we are on set, once we are on set, it's like we let our instinct and motivation for the scence drive us. It was a great learning experience. We shot the entire film in 16 days. Also, working with Nawaz bhai was one of the best experiences for me, it was like doing an acting workshop, just being with him on-screen and off-screen and understanding what happens in front of the camera as well as what you do between takes, scenes, or when you are waiting for your shot. I have learnt so much from him," she added. Meanwhile, in the upcoming months, Shweta will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3', 'Kanjoos Makkhichoos' and 'M for Mafia' and a few untitled projects. (ANI)

