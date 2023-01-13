Left Menu

Allahabad HC seeks Censor Board's reply on PIL against upcoming film 'Adipurush'

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Allahabad High Court has issued a notice to the Censor Board to file its reply on a PIL against the upcoming film 'Adipurush'.

The Lucknow bench has fixed February 21 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

A division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice B R Singh passed the order on the PIL moved by Kuldeep Tiwari.

The petition claimed that the film's producers have released the promo of the movie without obtaining a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification or Censor Board, which is a clear violation of rules.

The petition has also raised objections to costume of the actor who portrayed the role of Goddess Sita in the movie.

It has been also stated in the petition that people have deep faith in Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, but in the movie they have been shown against the belief of people.

It has also been said that the look of Ravana in the movie is objectionable.

The petitioner has arrayed the actors of the movie as parties in the petition.

The PIL has made the film's producer and director as respondents in the petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

