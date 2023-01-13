Dravidian movement made arts relevant, says CM

The Dravidian movement, which grew through arts, demolished the dominance of elite, and brought art forms closer to the realm of poor and other sections, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin claimed on Friday.

The movement made the arts, especially folk arts, relevant, he said while inaugurating the Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha, being held under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Art and Culture Department at the Island Grounds here.

The mega cultural event is spearheaded by DMK Parliamentarian Kanimozhi and it aims to showcase various forms of folk arts and music. It will be held from 6 pm to 9 pm till January 17.

The event is a confluence of folk artists who display their talent and the forms have become popular, the CM said.

Chennai Sangamam is being held after a gap of 11 years. Over 600 artistes including the exponents of Karagattam, Thappattam, Therukoothu, Kavadi aattam, and classical artistes, are taking part in this cultural extravaganza. It also showcases the traditional cuisine, games and handicrafts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)