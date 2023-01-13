Left Menu

Maha creating all-inclusive platform to curb rising cyber crimes, says Fadnavis

All police stations will be connected to this platform, which probably might be a unique model for the country, Fadnavis said.The project has come to tendering stage and it will be created by studying different models from across the world, he added.The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was speaking at an event organised by Maharashtra Times.

The Maharashtra government is creating a ''dynamic and robust platform'' to curb cyber crimes, which have been on the rise, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Stakeholders like police, banks, financial institutions and social media will be brought together on the platform, which will create a system to respond quickly to check fraudulent transactions, he said.

''In the days to come, street crime will see a drop, but white collar, financial and and cyber crimes will increase. There is an exponential increase in cyber-related offences,'' he said, adding the Union government was bringing in lot of changes in cyber laws to provide relief to people.

''Since there is no jurisdiction as far as cyber-related offences are concerned, there are some constraints. We have undertaken work to create a dynamic and robust platform to check cybercrime. All police stations will be connected to this platform, which probably might be a unique model for the country,'' Fadnavis said.

The project has come to tendering stage and it will be created by studying different models from across the world, he added.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was speaking at an event organised by Maharashtra Times.

