Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction

Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction
A U.S.-born princess who lives in a Roman villa featuring the world's only known mural by Italian baroque artist Caravaggio said on Friday she faced eviction from the unique property at the centre of a raging inheritance battle. A court in Rome served an eviction notice to Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi after part of an outside wall of the residence, known as Casino dell'Aurora, collapsed, forcing the closure of a nearby street.
