Entertainment News Roundup: HBO's 'The Last of Us' gives hope to video game adaptation market; Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges and more

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations

Nominations for this year's BRIT Awards are out and it is Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the way with four nods each.

Announced via an online stream on Thursday, global pop star Styles and rock duo Wet Leg are both up for the coveted album of the year prize along with rap artist Stormzy, producer Fred again, and pop rock band 1975.

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Singer Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," a representative for her daughter said on Friday. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home.

Warner Bros Discovery rolls out first HBO Max price hike in U.S

Warner Bros Discovery Inc is raising HBO Max's ad-free subscription fee in the United States for the first time since the streaming service was launched in 2020, the TV network said on Thursday, sending its shares down 3%. Prices for the platform, currently streaming shows such as "The White Lotus" and "House of the Dragon", will rise by $1 to $15.99 plus taxes a month for U.S. subscribers.

HBO's 'The Last of Us' gives hope to video game adaptation market

The 2013 video game "The Last of Us" was a hit with critics and players thanks to a powerful narrative. Ten years later, that story is headed to television on HBO in what the industry hopes is a harbinger for artfully adapting video games to TV and film. "The Last of Us," created by video game developer Naughty Dog and published by Sony Entertainment, follows hardened survivor Joel and his young protege Ellie as they navigate a post-pandemic world fighting people and mutated creatures.

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court on Friday to seven more sex offence charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man about 20 years ago. Spacey, 63, appeared at Southwark Crown Court by videolink charged with one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

Disney braces for boardroom battle

Activist investor Nelson Peltz on Thursday bid for a seat on the board of Walt Disney Co, stirring the pot for what appears to be a boardroom battle brewing at the Magic Kingdom. This comes after company veteran Bob Iger returned to the helm at the Marvel-parent to help a push for profitability at its streaming business, Disney+.

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital, her mother said. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement.

James Cameron celebrated in Hollywood amid 'Avatar' success

As "Avatar: The Way of Water" climbs the box office charts, director James Cameron stuck his hands and feet in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday to commemorate his contributions to the film business. Longtime collaborator Sigourney Weaver tricked Cameron and producer Jon Landau into going barefoot for the ceremony. Usually, honorees keep their shoes on.

Spotify back up after brief outage -Downdetector

Audio streaming platform Spotify suffered a brief outage on Friday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online. "Everything's looking much better now!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platform's status, said on Twitter.

Actor Marisa Abela to portray Amy Winehouse in new biopic

British actress Marisa Abela will portray Amy Winehouse in a biopic about the late singer, with filming due to begin in London on Monday, production and distribution company Studiocanal has said. Called "Back to Black" and directed by British filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, the movie will focus on Winehouse's "vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame".

