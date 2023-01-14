Left Menu

Couple kills self in UP's Banda

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 14-01-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 18:49 IST
A couple allegedly committed suicide following a dispute at Mawai Buzurg village in Kotwali police station limits, an official here said on Saturday.

The couple have been identified as Ramrup (30) and his 27-year-old wife Preeti.

Preeti allegedly consumed some poisonous substance on Friday night following a quarrel with her husband. She was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead, Banda City Deputy Superintendent of Police Ambuja Trivedi said.

As soon as her husband learnt about her death, he allegedly killed himself by consuming the remaining poison.

The couple's bodies were handed over to their relatives after post mortem, Trivedi said.

Prima facie it has come to light that Ramrup's addiction to alcohol triggered a dispute between the duo on Friday afternoon, leading to Preeti allegedly consuming the poison, he added.

