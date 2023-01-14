French President Macron: Iran's latest execution is heinous and barbaric act
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:07 IST
The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday.
Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari's release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
In an audio recording purportedly from Akbari and broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, he said he had confessed to crimes he had not committed after extensive torture.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers airline wastewater testing as COVID surges in China
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more
Huawei's 2022 revenue steady at $91.5 bln as U.S. sanctions impact wanes
UPDATE 2-Huawei's 2022 revenue steady at $91.5 bln as U.S. sanctions impact wanes
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as U.S. sanctions impact wanes