Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction

A U.S.-born princess who lives in a Roman villa featuring the world's only known mural by Italian baroque artist Caravaggio said on Friday she faced eviction from the unique property at the centre of a raging inheritance battle. A court in Rome served an eviction notice to Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi after part of an outside wall of the residence, known as Casino dell'Aurora, collapsed, forcing the closure of a nearby street.

Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant

A Miss Universe contestant from El Salvador strutted onto stage this week wearing a bitcoin-inspired gold bodysuit, a glittering tribute to her country becoming the world's first to adopt the crypto-currency as legal tender two years ago. Alejandra Guajardo, the Salvadoran beauty queen set to compete at the global contest's 71st annual event in New Orleans, shared photos and videos of herself in the costume on Instagram late Wednesday, complete with gold booted stilettos.

Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Firefighters, aviation authorities and most recently ... an animal psychic have joined the Bolivian government's mission to help find Tito, a gray and white male tabby cat that went missing on a domestic flight last month. The plight of Tito and its determined owner, Andrea Iturre, has captivated the nation.

