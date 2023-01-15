Left Menu

'Tiny Beautiful Things' to premiere on Hulu in April

Comedy series Tiny Beautiful Things, featuring WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn, will start streaming on Hulu from April 7.

Comedy series ''Tiny Beautiful Things'', featuring ''WandaVision'' star Kathryn Hahn, will start streaming on Hulu from April 7. The half-hour comedy is based on author Cheryl Strayed's New York Times bestselling book of the same name.

Strayed shared the premiere date of the show on their respective Instagram accounts. ''So thrilled to tell you that 'Tiny Beautiful Things' will premire on @hulu on April 7th! Get ready to laugh, cry and binge all 8 episodes (released at once),'' she wrote on Instagram alongside a still from the show. The story follows Clare (Hahn) a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart. The show, created and written by Liz Tigelaar, also stars Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford, with guest stars Owen Painter, Merritt Wever, Elizabeth Hinkler and Michaela Watkins. Tigelaar executive produces the series alongside Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lauren Neustadter, Stacey Silverman, Jayme Lemons, Strayed and Hahn.

