PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 13:28 IST
Book offers overview of today's pressing issues
Writer Renee Ranchan has come out with a collection of essays in which she touches upon a wide variety of subjects like education, politics, policing, showbiz, family matters and traditions.

In ''Widescreen'', she also deals with related topics from the western society.

The collection comprises columns written between 2012 and 2014 that appeared in a biweekly magazine. These write-ups, however, seem still relevant as they deal with human nature and behaviour in the evolving scenario of the modern, rather emerging new world.

Ranchan's aim is to ''bring about an awareness of our failings, our shortcomings, our aspirations and choices, both at the individual, as well as at the societal level, and thereby recognising wide space for improvement''.

As the title suggests, the book presents a canvas whereupon the author tries to highlight the reality of the present-day Indian society, which she says like the rest of the world has been bequeathed with the marvels of science, becoming unbelievably handy and domesticated.

The columns mirror an extensive overview of issues which in today's fast changing society are people's everyday live-in experience.

These write-ups emphasise on the changing mores and manners, social values in the backdrop of time ever on the run.

