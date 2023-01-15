Left Menu

Post-apocalyptic drama 'Snowpiercer' cancelled after four seasons at TNT

'Snowpiercer' has been cancelled by the network, and the Post-apocalyptic drama will not air on TNT as planned.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 14:40 IST
Official poster of 'Snowpiercer' (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
'Snowpiercer' has been cancelled by the network, and the Post-apocalyptic drama will not air on TNT as planned. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the fourth season of the post-apocalyptic drama series was always slated to be its final instalment. Still, Warner Bros. Discovery has opted not to air it at all. Tomorrow Studios will now pitch the show to several outlets.

"We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of 'Snowpiercer,'" a network spokesperson said in a statement quoted in a Variety report. "This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought 'Snowpiercer's' extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects." The last scripted series on TNT was "Snowpiercer," based on the 2013 movie of the same name, which was based on a graphic novel. As Variety revealed in April 2022, following Discovery's acquisition of Warner Bros as a cost-saving measure, scripted content at TBS and TNT was being eliminated under the guidance of CEO David Zaslav. The JJ Abrams sci-fi series "Demimonde," the DC movie "Batgirl," the HBO Max comedic series "Minx," and many other projects have met with similar demises at the corporation in recent months.

The decision effectively ends "Snowpiercer's" protracted and winding path to television. The programme was initially placed into development in 2015, had a pilot ordered in 2016, and had a series order in 2018. Josh Friedman, the show's first showrunner and creator, quit the project, and Graeme Manson took over. Following that, Scott Derrickson, the pilot's initial director, cited creative issues with Manson's new vision for the show as the reason he did not return for the pilot's reshoots. In July 2018, James Hawes was hired to helm the reshoots. The programme was then declared to be transferring to TBS, however, in October 2019 it returned to TNT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

