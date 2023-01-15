'RRR' composer MM Keeravani thanks 'inspiration' John Williams at LAFCA award ceremony

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-01-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 15:43 IST
MM Keeravaani, the winner of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association's (LAFCA) best music score award for his work on global blockbuster ''RRR'', thanked maestro John Williams for teaching him the importance of 'simplicity' in film soundtrack.

Keeravani was named the recipient of the honour earlier last month and received the trophy in person recently at a gala held here at Millennium Hotel and Resorts.

Directed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, ''RRR'' is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.

Keeravani, who won the Golden Globe for the 'best original song-motion picture' for the film's Telugu track ''Naatu Naatu'' earlier this week, also expressed gratitude to Rajamouli for believing in him and giving him creative freedom.

''I thank my brother and director of 'RRR' for believing in me and giving me all the freedom I asked for and appreciating my music like anything. Thank you Rajamouli,'' he said after accepting the award. He recalled how watching Steven Spielberg-directed 1975's natural horror classic ''Jaws'' changed the way he perceived music. The film's music was created by legendary composer John Williams and earned him his second Academy Award. ''I learnt a lesson when I happened to watch the movie 'Jaws'. Whenever the shark was approaching, there was an indication of danger. I was expecting an intricate and complicated melody with a rich orchestration, but I was shocked as it was very humble and simple. Thank you very much John Williams sir for teaching me the lesson of simplicity and humbleness and being my inspiration for all these years,'' Keeravani added.

''RRR'' has also received five nominations for Critics Choice Awards -- best picture, best director, best foreign language film, best song for ''Naatu Naatu'', and best visual effects. ''Naatu Naatu'' also features in the Oscars shortlist announced last month Last week, the movie made it to the BAFTA longlist for 'film not in English language' category.

