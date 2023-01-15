Left Menu

Musicians must unite to deliver strong message against war: Usha Uthup

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:16 IST
Musicians must unite to deliver strong message against war: Usha Uthup
Usha Uthup Image Credit: Twitter (@dt_next)
Indian pop legend Usha Uthup on Sunday said musicians across the world must unite to deliver a strong message against war and conflict.

Speaking at the ongoing Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival here, the 75-year-old singer recalled how both Russians and Ukrainians had enjoyed her 'Darling, aankhon se aankhein chaar karne do' song she had sung, by weaving local words into the lyrics, during her visit to eastern Europe before the ongoing conflict.

The song of '7 Khoon Maaf' movie has similarities to Russian marching choir 'Kalinka'.

She expressed sorrow over the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war and said musicians can play the role of peace ambassadors. ''All the musicians of the world must unite and do something for peace against war and conflict. We are citizens of the world first,'' she said. Recalling her initial days as a singer in Trincas restaurant on Park Street in the city in 1969, she said, ''Kolkata was then that big, bad, lovely nightclub city. I wore a saree, and could almost hear people wondering: 'What is this amma going to do here?' But as I started singing, it struck a chord with them and they accepted me as I was.'' Appreciating her husband's role in her career, she said, ''He allowed me to grow, to fly. Strong family support takes people to places.'' She exhorted aspiring musicians to have patience for good things to happen.

Uthup said some of the fans used to confuse her with Ila Arun and vice versa and often walked up to them and appreciated them for songs sung by the other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

