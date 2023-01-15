Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland; Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges and more

Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home. Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court on Friday to seven more sex offence charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man about 20 years ago.

Updated: 15-01-2023 18:32 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Singer Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," a representative for her daughter said on Friday. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home.

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court on Friday to seven more sex offence charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man about 20 years ago. Spacey, 63, appeared at Southwark Crown Court by videolink charged with one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

Spotify back up after brief outage -Downdetector

Audio streaming platform Spotify suffered a brief outage on Friday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online. "Everything's looking much better now!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platform's status, said on Twitter.

Actor Marisa Abela to portray Amy Winehouse in new biopic

British actress Marisa Abela will portray Amy Winehouse in a biopic about the late singer, with filming due to begin in London on Monday, production and distribution company Studiocanal has said. Called "Back to Black" and directed by British filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, the movie will focus on Winehouse's "vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame".

