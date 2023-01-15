My heart is completely shattered: 'Elvis' star Austin Butler pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley's sudden demise has left ''Elvis'' star Austin Butler ''shattered'', but the actor says he will forever cherish the ''quiet moments'' he he shared with the late musician, who was the only child of Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. Her last public appearance was at the Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday, where she was accompanied by Butler, ''Elvis'' director Baz Luhrman and her mother Priscilla Presley.

''My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered,'' Butler said in a statement to entertainment website Variety. Luhrman also honoured the singer in Instagram post. "Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. ''I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love,'' he wrote alongside a photograph of Butler and Lisa Marie Presley. At the Golden Globes, Butler took home the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for his performance in "Elvis".

