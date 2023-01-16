Entertainment News Roundup: Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland; Spotify back up after brief outage -Downdetector and more
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Singer Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," a representative for her daughter said on Friday. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home.
Spotify back up after brief outage -Downdetector
Audio streaming platform Spotify suffered a brief outage on Friday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online. "Everything's looking much better now!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platform's status, said on Twitter.
Opera star Placido Domingo faces new accusations of misconduct
Opera star Placido Domingo faced new accusations of sexual harassment from a fellow Spanish singer in a television program broadcast on Sunday, three years after such claims prompted an apology and curtailed his career. In a 2020 investigation, more than three dozen singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff said they had witnessed or experienced inappropriate behavior by Domingo, 83, over three decades. Domingo has not admitted any wrongdoing.
Stars flock to Dakar for All-Africa Music Awards
Musical heavyweights gathered in Dakar, Senegal on Sunday for the eighth All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) that aim to celebrate and promote the continent's best veteran and cutting-edge musicians. Globally recognised stars including Senegalese maestro Youssou Ndour, and Nigerian artists P-Square and Tiwa Savage are among those set to perform during the main awards ceremony at the 15,000-seat Dakar stadium.
