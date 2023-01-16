Left Menu

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wrap shoot for maiden production 'Girls Will Be Girls'

The story follows 16-year-old Mira, whose rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come of age.Fazal thanked the entire cast and crew of Girls Will Be Girls for working endlessly to bring this idea to life.We are so happy to announce that our first film as producers has wrapped up.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 13:25 IST
Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wrap shoot for maiden production 'Girls Will Be Girls'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's first project as producers, ''Girls Will Be Girls'', has finished filming. Debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati is directing from her own script. Actor Kani Kusruti is essaying the lead role in the movie, which is described as a coming-of-age story.

The two actors, who are producing the project through their banner Pushing Buttons Studios, announced the wrap in a press note. Chadha said the film has helped her evolve as an actor and a producer. '''Girls Will be Girls' is going to be a memorable film in my life because many firsts are attached to it. It is the first film from my production house and the first film after my wedding. This is the movie that helped me evolve as an actor as well as a producer. All the cast and crew were so used to working together that it felt more like a family and we are going to miss that,'' she said in a statement. The movie, shot in Uttarakhand over a 45-day schedule, is set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town. The story follows 16-year-old Mira, whose rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come of age.

Fazal thanked the entire cast and crew of ''Girls Will Be Girls'' for working endlessly to bring this idea to life.

''We are so happy to announce that our first film as producers has wrapped up. The feeling is an interesting mix of jitters and excitement .. excited only because to be able to be in a position where we get to prepare stories in collaboration with a bunch of very cool and very talented people indeed. ''I am so proud of our actors who have out done themselves. I am thankful to the entire team that worked endlessly to bring this idea to fruition . Now we gear up for phase two- which is post production. Cannot wait to share this with the world,'' he said. ''Girls Will Be Girls'' is an Indo-French co-production and is jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films and French banner Dolce Vita Films. The movie also features newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023